Woman arrested for running massage parlors that illegally sold sex in Johnson County

A woman has been arrested for allegedly running illicit massage parlors in Johnson County from 2018 to 2019, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Yuling Liu, 61, has addresses in both Los Angeles and Overland Park listed in court records.

Johnson County prosecutors claim Liu owned or operated Dream Massage from November 2018 to November 2019 and Diamond Massage from April 2019 to November 2019.

Sexual relations were sold at the establishments, according to Johnson County prosecutors.

Though the complaint against Liu was filed in court in November 2019, she was not arrested until this month, on April 6.

The Star requested an affidavit for more information on the case, but that request was denied by a judge. The motion cited several reasons for sealing the case, including to protect witnesses and a potential ongoing investigation.

Webs of illegal activity, stalking by a killer?

Several people have been arrested for their alleged connections to illegal massage parlors in Johnson County in the last few years, with multiple establishments having been the center of police investigations.

Another woman, 65-year-old Keung Gibson, was arrested in 2019 for allegedly having owned and operated Diamond Massage in Olathe.

Dream Massage is connected to at least two other arrests — 58-year-old Philip Ward and 59-year-old Lifang Zhang. The two are also accused of operating Lotus Flower.

Other 2019 Johnson County arrests include 68-year-old Chaoyong Jiang for allegedly owning or operating Flower Spa and 68-year-old Joseph Wilhoit for allegedly owning A+ Health.

Robert Gross, a man suspected in several unsolved homicides over the past few decades, was known to frequent massage parlors in the area and harass women there, including at A+ and Alpha Massage in Olathe.

Gross was found guilty of stalking two employees at Lawrence’s Tea Spa in 2017, according to records filed in federal court.

Liu’s bond has been set at $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.