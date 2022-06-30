Woman arrested, Salem cruiser towed after drug discovery

Jun. 30—SALEM, N.H. — A 28-year-old woman is being held in jail after Salem police said they discovered her car littered with drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A police report lists hypodermic needles, glass pipes, prescription pills, powdery substances, scales and small plastic bags found in various parts of the vehicle.

Narcan, a nasal spray intended to quickly reverse the effects of a drug overdose, was in the glove box, police said.

Valentina Severino, identified by authorities as the registered owner of the car, is now charged with a list of crimes; sale of a controlled drug, two counts of possession of a controlled drug, deal/possession of prescription drugs, falsifying evidence and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Officers said she answered to an arrest warrant at the police department Tuesday with powdered drugs on her.

An affidavit explains that officers first interacted with Severino and another woman the week prior, in the Best Buy parking lot, when a witness saw the two nodding off and dialed 911.

A responding officer reported that he quickly noticed two torch lighters in the car and an orange-capped hypodermic needle lodged in the driver's seat. A green pipe sat in the cup holder, he said.

Six bags of drugs found in the vehicle were weighed later at the Salem Police Department, totaling a quarter of a pound.

Another officer reported, "Severino admitted to using fentanyl, but not in this particular parking lot."

She was formally arrested Tuesday, when she was called to the police department to retrieve her impounded car.

En route to Rockingham County Jail, an officer said Severino asked, "specifically if the jail would be conducting a thorough search of her when she got there."

"Approximately 30 seconds after Severino asked me this, I could no longer see her as she was leaning down in the prisoner area of the cruiser," the report goes on to say. "I looked back and could see that Severino had her head between her knees."

She told police that she did not feel well, and when she refused to sit up, officers pulled over the cruiser to the side of Route 111. She was removed, police said, and found to be sitting on a "white/tan powdery substance."

The cruiser was towed back to police headquarters to be decontaminated in compliance with protocol.

A short time later two officers reported difficulty breathing and were transported to Parkland Medical Center, along with Severino, for evaluation.