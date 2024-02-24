Woman arrested after SC chase ends in Georgia graveyard

LAVONIA, G.A. (WSPA) – A woman is now in custody following a chase Tuesday evening that began in Oconee County, S.C. and ended at a Georgia graveyard.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office observed a dark blue Scion with a Georgia tag while on routine patrol shortly after 6 p.m. on West Bennett Road near Westminister.

Deputies believed the same vehicle left a scene of a shoplifting incident Monday afternoon at a local business so a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver later identified as 23-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Moore, of West Union, S.C., pulled over and spoke with authorities.

Deputies learned that Moore’s driver’s license was suspended and she also had two warrants. One warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a magistrate warrant from the city of Walhalla, S.C.

While attempting to place Moore under arrest, deputies said Moore placed her vehicle in drive and fled the scene. The sheriff’s office said the suspect almost dragged the deputy with the vehicle in her attempt to flee.

A chase ensued throughout numerous roads in the area and then onto Highway 11 according to deputies. Law enforcement said Moore entered Interstate 85 southbound from Highway 11 and continued to cross into Georgia.

Moore exited off the interstate at Highway 17 and the pursuit ended at the cemetery on Arlington Drive in Lavonia, G.A.







Photo Courtesy: The Lavonia Police Department

Authorities said after damaging several graves and attempting to flee on foot, the suspect was apprehended.

Moore’s vehicle was transferred to the Georgia State Patrol according to deputies. She remains in custody in Franklin County awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office has not released her charges at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

