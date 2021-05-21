Woman arrested at School Board meeting

May 21—PLAISTOW — A woman who refused to wear a mask at Timberland Regional School Board meeting was arrested Thursday night, police said.

Kathleen Ann Bossi, 57, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, according to a press release issued by Plaistow police.

Police were present at the School Board meeting held at The Performing Arts Center at 40 Greenough Road.

However, the planned in-person meeting in the performing arts center was moved online after a group intending to speak against the school district's mask policy refused to put on face coverings while in the auditorium.

Prior to the meeting's scheduled start, Jackie Wydola watched as Bossi, her mother, was handcuffed by police and put in the back of a cruiser after refusing to wear a mask.

Roughly 100 people from two groups had gathered in the auditorium to speak against masks in schools or cuts to the music department. The majority showed up early to demonstrate for their separate initiatives on opposite ends of the school parking lot.

School Board Chairwoman Kim Farah said she spoke with New Hampshire State Police and local law enforcement in attendance before deciding to move the meeting online.

Farah's decision to cancel the in-person meeting incited chaos and clear tension between the groups, as well as ire toward board members.

Those in attendance chanted "let us speak," and "cowards," as board members exited. The only board member supported, however, was Shawn O'Neil, from Danville, who had his face covering pulled down.

Police ultimately escorted everyone outside and closed the school building for the night.

The next in-person School Board meeting is scheduled for two weeks.