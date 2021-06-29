Woman arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Jun. 29—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested an Olivehurst woman last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Kimberly Leanne Lankford-Carnahan, 30, was arrested on Thursday after law enforcement received a report from the minor's mother. The minor reportedly told his mother that he had been having a sexual relationship with an adult co-worker.

In addition, the minor said while he and the adult were recently driving in her vehicle, the car struck a tree as a result of them engaging in a sexual act, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's detectives conducted an investigation that led to additional evidence corroborating the minor's account.

Lankford-Carnahan was booked into Sutter County Jail for sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor under 18, oral copulation with the threat of retaliation, sending harmful matter to a minor, and threatening a witness.

As of late Monday, she remained in custody on $100,000 bail.