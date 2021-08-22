Woman arrested in shooting

Aug. 21—CLOVIS — A Clovis woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she shot at a building on the 1700 block of East First Street.

Melanie Noack, 49, made her first appearance Friday in Curry County Magistrate Court, and is due back Monday afternoon for a conditions of release hearing. She remains held without bond at the Curry County Adult Detention Center, where she has been since her Wednesday arrest on charges of shooting at or from a vehicle, criminal damage and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the magistrate court:

— The Clovis Police Department was contacted Tuesday by the Farwell Police Department, which said a female who identified herself as Noack told the FPD she shot the building where her ex-husband worked in Clovis.

— Officers discovered multiple bullet holes in the wall of the building, and acquired security footage that appeared to show Noack firing at the building from her vehicle.

Her case was assigned to the public defender's office, but no specific attorney was listed with the case as of Friday.