Woman arrested for shooting at car during road rage incident, LaGrange police say

A road rage incident escalated to a shooting on Saturday night, LaGrange Police said.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, LaGrange police responded to a shooting call on Springdale Drive at Broad Street.

A woman identified as Trekendra Williams was arrested after police said she followed a man at an intersection and confronted him while at a red light and questioned his driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man told police that Williams pointed a pistol towards his car and as he drove away a shot was fired from the handgun. Police later confirmed that a shot hit the man’s car.

Officers found Williams at her home and arrested her.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: