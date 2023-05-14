Woman arrested for shooting at car during road rage incident, LaGrange police say
A road rage incident escalated to a shooting on Saturday night, LaGrange Police said.
At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, LaGrange police responded to a shooting call on Springdale Drive at Broad Street.
A woman identified as Trekendra Williams was arrested after police said she followed a man at an intersection and confronted him while at a red light and questioned his driving.
The man told police that Williams pointed a pistol towards his car and as he drove away a shot was fired from the handgun. Police later confirmed that a shot hit the man’s car.
Officers found Williams at her home and arrested her.
She was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
