Woman arrested after shooting in Chinatown-International District
A woman was arrested after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Chinatown-International District.
Officers got to the scene and found out an altercation happened where a woman was allegedly seen discharging a gun, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police found the 38-year-old woman nearby and arrested her for harassment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. The gun was recovered.
The woman was booked into the King County Jail.