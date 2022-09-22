Woman arrested in shooting death at Brooklyn birthday party

A woman has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman celebrating a birthday party at a Brooklyn event space, police said Thursday.

Deonne Kirkland, 44, has been arrested for the slaying of Tarcia Lysius last month, cops said.

Lysius, also 44, was shot at the event space called Hearts of Love on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York after getting into an argument with Kirkland around 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 28, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, but she could not be saved.

The day after Lysius’ murder, her friends and family suspected Kirkland killed the woman.

“It was clear to see, everybody knows it was her,” a friend of Lysius’ told the Daily News. “People were even saying she pulled off (her) wig after she shot her.”

The friend claimed Kirkland has a violent past.

“She’s crazy because she attacks people from behind,” the woman said. “This is the third person she’s attacked from behind.”

Lysius lived in East New York — about a mile and a half from where she was killed.

The NYPD’s warrant squad arrested Kirkland on Thursday and charged her with murder at East New York’s 75th Precinct stationhouse, police said.

“We’re at the precinct now waiting,” said Lysius’s cousin, Odette Ritchie. “I am happy, but this is what I want ... I want to see her and see that she is really charged.”

Kirkland’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday afternoon.

“I just want to get the news correct before I start jumping through the roof,” said Ritchie.