Woman arrested for shooting gun near roadway, hotel

Sep. 28—A Corbin woman is scheduled for a court hearing on October 4, facing numerous charges stemming from a shooting incident last week.

Kendra Bain, 29, of Damron's Court in Corbin, was taken into custody after Laurel Sheriff's officials and Kentucky State Police troopers arrived at a store on KY 770. Law enforcement personnel had received numerous calls of a woman standing outside the store with a handgun. By the time of arrival, numerous calls had been received that shots had been fired.

On arrival, law enforcement personnel saw Bain standing beside a semi-truck, armed with a pistol. After several commands to put the firearm down, Bain complied and was taken into custody.

According to information on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, witnesses at the scene said Bain had fired the pistol in an area near a hotel and Interstate 75. She also reportedly pointed the gun at employees at the business.

Bain was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication controlled substance. It was also learned that Bain had an outstanding warrant from Laurel District Court for failing to appear in court on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

Bain remains in the Laurel County Correctional Center. No bond information was available on that page.