Woman arrested after shooting man outside Capitol Hill apartment

A woman was arrested Wednesday after pistol-whipping and shooting a man outside a Capitol Hill apartment, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before midnight on June 29, a 36-year-old man was smoking a cigarette outside an apartment building in the 500 block of 12th Avenue.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman approached the man, pistol-whipped him, and then shot him.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the man in a nearby garage.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers located the woman inside her apartment, arrested her and seized a handgun.

She was booked into King County Jail.