Woman arrested after shooting at Richland County used car lot, deputies say

Richland County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Nakia Miller, 31, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richland County deputies were called to a used car lot on Beltline Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m., according to the statement.

There, they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the upper body. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe Miller and the victim had been arguing ahead of the shooting, according to the statement.

Miller was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.