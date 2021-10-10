Woman arrested after shooting at Richland County used car lot, deputies say

Emily Bohatch
·1 min read

Richland County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Nakia Miller, 31, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Richland County deputies were called to a used car lot on Beltline Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m., according to the statement.

There, they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the upper body. He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe Miller and the victim had been arguing ahead of the shooting, according to the statement.

Miller was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories