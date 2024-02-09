Woman arrested for shutting down Venice water plant

A North Port woman is facing numerous charges after she drove her pickup truck through two security gates at the Mabry Carlton Water Treatment Plant in Venice on Jan. 29, shutting off the plant's power and assaulting at least three people.

Maegan Nichol Grimes, 44, has been charged with three counts of burglary with assault or battery, two counts of damaging property over $1,000, resisting arrest without violence, battery, and damaging property worth more than $200 but less than $1,000, according to court records. She also violated her probation for another battery case from 2022 which she pleaded no contest to in May 2023.

Grimes is still in custody at the Sarasota County Jail and has a bond of $22,500 for six of the charges against her, according to jail records. Court records on Feb. 6 indicate that an expert has been appointed to evaluate Grimes' competency to see if her case can proceed forward toward trial.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a morning call about a disturbance in the 3000 block of Elliot Street in Venice before deputies were directed to the Mabry Carlton Water Treatment Plant at 1255 Mabry Carlton Pkwy where a woman in a black pickup truck had driven through the gates, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to some of the victims, they saw the black truck "flying down the road" towards the plant before crashing into a concrete light pole. Grimes exited the truck and started running around while taking off her clothes, according to the affidavit.

When the victims approached Grimes, she allegedly started to hit two of them, threatened to use a fire extinguisher on them, and then ran towards the generator room, saying she was going to start a fire.

When Grimes entered the room, despite being told not to, she hit the system shut-off button, according to the affidavit.

When the victims attempted to stop Grimes from pushing any more buttons, she hit one of them in the face, before she was thrown out of the building.

When a Sheriff's deputy sergeant arrived at the scene, they observed Grimes trying to put on her clothes and refusing to listen to the deputy's commands. Grimes was detained and after she was read her Miranda rights, she made several utterances, including "Dude, where's my car? I crashed it into a water plant. Haha!," according to the affidavit.

The entire incident was captured on video surveillance, the affidavit states.

A spokesperson for Sarasota County emailed a statement on Friday when reached for comment about the incident.

"The County was made aware of an incident Monday morning, Jan. 29, at the Carlton Water Treatment Facility," the statement said. "An individual crashed their vehicle through the gates leading to the facility, and thereafter gained access to the inside, but not to our water supply. No staff were injured during the incident, nor were there any disruptions to service. Local law enforcement was notified immediately, and the Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation. We are assisting with the investigation as needed."

Sarasota County recently marked the completion of Phase 2 of a $52 Million rehabilitation of the Carlton Water Treatment Facility, at the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve, which began in the mid-2010s as 10 electrodialysis reversal units were nearing the end of their useful life.

The facility, which uses a process called electrodialysis reversal to transform groundwater pulled from wells at the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve into drinking water, opened in the mid-1990s.

The first phase was completed in June 2021, with Phase 2 beginning the following September.

Prior to driving her truck to the treatment plant, Grimes first drove to a residence on Elliot Street where she screamed and hit a garage door with a rake she'd picked up from the victim's yard, according to the affidavit.

The victim exited his home just in time to see Grimes break a window on his garage door, prompting him to try and grab the rake from Grimes, who started to punch the victim while yelling that he cheated on his ex-wife, the affidavit stated. The victim told Grimes to leave several times as neighbors began to come outside due to the commotion, with one neighbor filming the incident on their cellphone.

"The defendant then left the residence in her Black truck at a high rate of speed while screaming, 'I found you mother f*****,'" the affidavit states.

