Woman arrested for 'sickening assault' of 89-year-old man out for a walk in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Police arrested a woman who assaulted an 89-year-old man in Chinatown in Vancouver, Canada.

The senior was walking alone along Main and Keefer streets in Chinatown when he was approached by Patricia MacDonald, 58, who knocked him to the ground at around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to the Vancouver police.

“Another sickening assault in Chinatown, this time on an 89-year-old senior out for his walk,” Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow told Global News. “A police officer patrolling in the area arrived seconds after and arrested [a] woman.”

The 89-year-old man, who reportedly lives nearby, suffered minor injuries such as cuts and scrapes.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked, noting that the victim did not know the suspect.

MacDonald has been charged with assault and released from custody by the court, according to police.

Vancouver Police Department officials said patrols in Chinatown have been increased in response to the community’s concerns regarding hate incidents, rising violence, graffiti and street disorder from the Downtown Eastside.

