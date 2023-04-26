A woman accused of attacking three TSA agents at Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning apparently did so because the agents confiscated her apple juice.

Documents say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman started "ranting and raving" after the agents confiscated her apple juice, which is a prohibited item per TSA regulations, and attempted to grab a bin containing her items from a TSA agent who ultimately pushed her away.

Documents say Coleman climbed a table between her and the TSA agent when another agent grabbed her by the waist to control her. Coleman struck the agent in the head with her elbow, giving him a concussion, before other agents removed her from the table and sat her down on a nearby bench, documents state.

Coleman eventually rose from the bench and attacked another TSA agent, pulling her by her ponytail and striking her three to five times with "hammer fist blows" before another TSA agent pulled her off and restrained her, documents state.

Documents say Coleman told police she was angry that she had to leave security to get food only to go back through security. She said a female TSA agent also hung up her phone while she was on a call with her mother and admitted to police that she attacked the agents but "kinda blacked out."

Phoenix police booked Coleman into jail on aggravated assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $4,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman arrested at Sky Harbor after attacking TSA agents over apple juice