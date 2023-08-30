Woman arrested for slashing man’s face in ‘seemingly unprovoked’ stabbing, detectives say

Police have arrested a woman accused of what they call a “seemingly unprovoked” stabbing in Gwinnett County.

Officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to 5535 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in unincorporated Norcross on Sunday, at approximately 11:10 p.m., in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found a victim with a cut on the side of his face.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to process the scene.

The lead detective on the case reviewed security footage and was able to identify the suspect as Keareah Mercedes Harris, 24, of Decatur.

As seen on surveillance video, Harris appeared to follow the victim into the gas station and swipe at him, cutting him on his face with some type of razor blade.

Detectives say the attack seems to be random and unprovoked.

The lead detective on the case obtained arrest warrants for Harris for aggravated assault and battery.

Harris was arrested overnight and was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

