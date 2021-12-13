Woman arrested by Southlake police after chase ends on Alliance Gateway Freeway

Southlake police arrested a woman suspected of drunk driving after a car chase Monday afternoon, according to KTVT-TV.

A spokesman for Southlake DPS did not immediately reply to a request for information.

Police told KTVT the woman was driving erratically and officers tried to stop her when she began to flee. She stopped on Alliance Gateway Freeway/State Highway 170, near Highway 377 in north Tarrant County, and passed out. Police broke the passenger-side window and placed her into custody, doing a field sobriety test, CBS 11 reported.

Police have not announced any charges the woman may be facing.