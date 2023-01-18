Woman arrested for spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport

A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher.

At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse.

When officers arrived, airport security notified them that the woman, identified as Jennifer Holder, was at gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher.

Officers attempted to speak with Holder, but she refused and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher.

Officers were able to take her into custody.

Three flight attendants were taken to a hospital with respiratory complaints due to being exposed to the discharged fire extinguisher.

According to police, Holder was taken to a police precinct, where she continued to behave erratically and combatively, spitting and kicking at officers.

And EMS crew checked Holder due to minor injuries she gave herself during the incident.

Holder was booked into the Clayton County Jail and will face one count of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three accounts of simple battery.

