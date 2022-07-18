Woman arrested in St. Johns County after road rage shooting in Central Florida, police say

The Edgewater Police Department released new details Sunday about the search for two suspects in a road rage investigation.

One of the suspects was arrested in Northeast Florida, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

Investigators said they found a silver Toyota Tundra that Brittany Seiler and James Seiler were inside near West Indian River Boulevard and Airpark Road on Friday.

Brittany Seiler was arrested Saturday in St. Johns County.

Officers said James Seiler is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Police said James W. Seiler, 41, and another driver confronted one another at about 12:30 p.m. Friday near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

Police said after being cut off in traffic, James Seiler hit a driver with a survey stake and then shot the victim’s truck.

Anyone who sees James Seiler, or knows where he is, is asked to call the Edgewater Police Department or 911.

