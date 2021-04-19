Woman arrested after stabbing another woman in Woodland, police say

A woman was arrested Saturday after stabbing another woman in Woodland the day before, according to police. Police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Fourth Street around 9:10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The investigation found that a woman was in her front yard when 35-year-old Donna Daddow stabbed the woman after a brief conversation, police said. The woman and Daddow knew one another, police added. Daddow had left the area by the time police arrived, but she was arrested Saturday around 8:50 a.m. and booked into the Yolo County Jail on attempted murder charges. The woman was injured after the stabbing and is now in stable condition.

