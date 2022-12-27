Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta, police say

A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Atlanta on Tuesday, police said.

On Dec. 27, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 1829 Campbellton Road SW.

The officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was fighting with a known suspect leading up to the stabbing.

Police arrested Dymesecia C. Taylor and charged her with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Taylor was booked into the Fulton County Jail without incident.

