Woman arrested after stabbing in Blairsville Borough

A woman was arrested after a stabbing in Blairsville early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Blairsville police responded to West Market Street for a stabbing.

According to police, the victim was life flighted to UPMC Presbyterian for stab wounds to his abdomen. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. He was identified as 55-year-old Samuel Skinner.

Natalie Livingston, 35, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

Livingston was taken to Indiana County jail and is awaiting arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

