Woman arrested after stabbing incident on West Park Avenue

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a 34-year-old woman after she stabbed another adult female on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of West Park Avenue.

Jessica Dunn has been charged with aggravated battery after she "used a sharp object to stab the other female who sustained non-life-threatening injuries," according to a TPD incident synopsis.

Dunn was located near the intersection of High Road and Tharpe Street, approximately three miles from the crime scene, after she fled the area.

"Probable cause was established and she was taken into custody without further incident," the release stated.

