Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley

A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.

On Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:02 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at Albany Strikers bowling alley.

When officers arrived they found Jabouri Denson, 44, lying beside a vehicle in the parking lot, suffering from a stab wound in the lower part of his chest.

According to police, Carmen Brown, 49, was arguing with Denson over jewelry.

Brown told police she came to the bowling alley to get her ring and bracelet back from Denson.

When Denson came outside, Brown said he began asking her for some items of his.

She told him the items were at their home on the bed.

Brown told police that when she was inside her car, Denson was banging on the passenger window asking for his items.

She said she got out to tell him to stop hitting the window and he took a gun out of his bag and began to hit her passenger window with it.

Brown then told police that he put his 9mm handgun back into his bag and then hit her with the bag.

According to police, that’s when Brown pulled out a switchblade knife and stabbed Denson in the chest.

Brown was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated assault - family violence, due to the fact that Brown and Denson live together.

