Woman arrested for stabbing man during sex in revenge attack for killing of Iranian leader Soleimani

Niki Nikoubin (AP)

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in revenge for the 2020 death of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Nika Nikoubin met her victim at the Sunset Station hotel on 5 March when she stabbed him half-way through having sex, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man, who was blindfolded, told police he “felt a pain on the side of his neck” following the alleged stabbing by 21-year-old Ms Nikoubin, who has since been arrested on attempted murder charges.

A police report seen by KLAS-TV said Ms Nikoubin pushed the man away from her and ran from the room before phoning 911, who were told a man was stabbed. She also told hotel workers.

When talking to police, Ms Nikoubin told an investigator that “she wanted revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020”, and that the song “Grave Digger” had provided “motivation” for attacking the man, who she met on an online dating app.

Soleimani was the top Iranian military leader killed in a US drone strike in January 2020 following his reported involvement in Iran’s foreign operations, including against ISIS prior to 2017, and was described by former US president Donald Trump as “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world”.

Ms Nikoubin has also been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, and is due to appear in court on 24 March, KLAS-TV reported. The man’s condition meanwhile remains unclear.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Ms Nikoubin, who is being held on a $60,000 (£46,000) bail. told police she did not intend to kill the man. It remains unclear if she has a lawyer.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.