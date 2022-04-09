Woman is arrested in stabbing of a man on Saturday afternoon in central Fresno

A Fresno man was stabbed once in the lower body on Saturday after a confrontation with a woman in central Fresno.

The stabbing took place about 1:40 p.m. in the area of First Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Police arrived and found the man, but the suspected assailant had left the scene.

Fresno police located her about 15 minutes later and she was arrested.

Police respond to the scene of a reported stabbing at a home along Gettysburg Avenue just west of First Street Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, in Fresno.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson, the man was found in the southeast parking lot at First Street and Gettsyburg Avenue in Fresno.

Hudson said there was one non-life-threatening stab wound to the man’s abdomen.

The unnamed victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center as an investigation continued.