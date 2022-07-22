Woman arrested for stabbing a man in Tupelo

Jul. 21—TUPELO — An early morning dip in a Tupelo motel pool led to felony charges for a 20-year-old female.

Police were called to the South Gloster Walmart July 13 for a stabbing. The adult male victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Responding officers determined that the crime actually happened at the Old Carnation Plant at 523 Carnation Street. Witnesses said the white female suspect fled before police arrived.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said that after interviewing the victim and witnesses, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Lexi Aubriana Hutchenson, 20, of Tupelo.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge motel on Mississippi Drive during the early morning hours of Monday, July 18 for a white female, who was not a guest at the motel, swimming in the pool after 2:30 a.m. Officers identified and arrested Hutchenson on the aggravated assault warrant.

When she was booked into the Lee County Jail for the felony and a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, she listed a County Road 5011 Booneville address. During her initial appearance later the same day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $100,000.

