Woman arrested for stalking

Jun. 7—A 40-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Friday for stalking members of her own family.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a resident in the 8800 block of Rice Avenue called authorities around 8 a.m. Friday to complain that Amy Burton has been parking outside the residence and screaming at those inside the home, despite receiving a criminal trespass warning barring her from the property in March.

One of the residents of the home told police Burton has threatened in the past to "get a gun and use it" on them, the report stated.

An officer found Burton asleep inside a vehicle parked at the curb in front of the house and a letter from Burton on the windshield of a vehicle parked in the driveway, the report said. Burton declined to speak with the officer.

An officer also discovered Burton was convicted of assault/family violence in 2020 and terroristic threats/family violence in 2021.

Online Ector County District Court records indicate Burton was declared a "vexatious litigant" in September 2020 and as such is prohibited from filing documents at the courthouse without permission from a local administrative judge.

Burton was arrested on suspicion of stalking. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $1,500 surety bond.