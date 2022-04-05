Woman arrested for stealing over $10K worth of merchandise from Orange Park Mall, deputies say

A Clay County woman was arrested for grand theft after deputies say she stole over $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Orange Park Mall last month.

According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Rachel Martinez walked into the Orange Park Mall around 5:30 p.m. on March 14 and stayed inside after the mall closed.

She then proceeded to take merchandise from the kiosk area of an undisclosed store after rearranging the merchandise displayed.

When Martinez left the mall, security made contact with her and she left a large amount of merchandise outside the mall door, later valued at $10,610.

Martinez still had merchandise in her possession when she walked away, the report says, and security did not try to stop her.

Deputies determined Martinez’s last known address and went to that location on March 31. Once there, they found a man who identified himself as Martinez’s neighbor.

Deputies then proceeded to the house nearby and made contact with Martinez and her mother. Deputies reviewed the security footage of the incident with Martinez who confirmed she was the individual in the video.

She told deputies she did not remember the theft nor why she had done it.

Martinez was placed under arrest and taken to the Clay County Jail with a bond of $25,003.

