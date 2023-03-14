Woman arrested after stealing purse at knifepoint in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood

Seattle police arrested a woman Monday afternoon after she allegedly stole another woman’s purse at knifepoint in the SoDo neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the 27-year-old victim flagged an officer down at the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street at 3:45 p.m. and said she was robbed at knifepoint.

The woman told the officer the robbery had just happened and pointed out the suspect, who was running from the scene.

More officers moved into the area and the 41-year-old woman was taken into custody. She was later booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

According to police, the woman held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded her property. The victim put her purse and phone on the ground just before she saw the police vehicle.

A knife was recovered from the scene.