Woman arrested after stealing Shelby police car, leading officers on high-speed chase into Gastonia

A woman is in custody after stealing a Shelby police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase late Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the woman got into an open Shelby police car while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off. She drove up Highway 74 from Shelby into Gastonia. She reached speeds of 140 miles an hour, according to police.

Troopers used stop sticks to flatten the car’s tires. The woman then drove into a parking lot and refused to leave the vehicle.

Police then began to attempt and arrest the suspect, smashing the window to do so.

The Highway Patrol says they are glad traffic was light on the roads at the time of the crash.

Channel 9 is working to learn about the suspect and what she is being charged with.

Check back here for updates as they come in.

