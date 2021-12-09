Woman arrested for stealing state trooper's hat and taser

Dec. 9—A woman was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a state trooper's vehicle.

Rayanna B. Brock, Hustonville, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of an unspecified drug.

On the afternoon of Dec. 6, a captain with the Kentucky State Police noticed several items had been stolen out of his vehicle.

According to an arrest citation, the captain believed a woman he saw earlier had taken the items.

The following day, a trooper and the captain went to a residence to speak with Brock and two others.

According to an arrest citation, one of the other individuals of the residence told the captain Brock had been seen with his hat.

The citations state Brock was questioned about the stolen items and then led the troopers to her bedroom and returned the campaign hat (valued at $157.05), the captain's KSP issued taser (valued at $874.00), and $10.30 in change.

According to the citation, Brock told the troopers she opened the doors of the vehicle and took the items before returning them to her room.

A baggie of marijuana, 2.5 Xanax tablets, and a marijuana pipe were also in plain site in her room. She said that another pipe was in her purse, according to a citation.

A "Family Dollar" basket with clothing items still clipped with security tags were also sitting on her bed.

A citation stated, Brock told the troopers she didn't take the item in the basket and allegedly claimed another person stole the items and gave them to her.

Other arrests include:

—Jessica M. Maurice, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with the theft of another person's identity without consent and receiving stolen property.

—Ismeal Remirez, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with being a fugitive from another state, shoplifting, and first-degree possession of methamphetamine.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.