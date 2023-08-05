Woman arrested for stolen car after allegedly shoplifting from Sam's Club

Aug. 4—A Pennsylvania woman is in custody after Granville Police found her in possession of a stolen vehicle following a shoplifting investigation at University Town Centre.

Sgt. A. Huyett with Granville PD was called to Sam's Club Monday to investigate a series of shoplifting incidents that had occurred earlier that day and on July 29, criminal complaints said.

According to Huyett's report, a female who was later identified as Sandra Eden Cole, 49, of Belle Vernon, went to the store on both dates and attempted to make fraudulent returns before shoplifting items totaling approximately $185.

While investigating the thefts, Huyett discovered the vehicle in which Cole was seen arriving and leaving the store in, a Dodge Challenger, had been reported stolen by the Belle Vernon Police Department in Pennsylvania.

The sergeant also discovered that Cole had an active warrant through Belle Vernon PD for the theft of that vehicle.

Huyett notified Sam's Club management of the warrant and asked if Cole happened to return to the store to call the police.

According to the complaint, police received notification from Sam's Club employees the following day, Tuesday, who said that Cole had returned to the store in the vehicle and was currently inside the building.

After making contact with Cole, Huyett reported she initially identified herself as her own daughter in what he alleged was an attempt to deter law enforcement from making the correct arrest.

Upon further investigation, Huyett discovered Cole "has an extensive history of theft and falsifying her identity to law enforcement."

Cole was taken into custody and arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. She is charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods and bringing stolen property across state lines. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $20, 000 bond.