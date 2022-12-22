Woman arrested in stolen truck with illegal drugs, stolen Christmas presents: Colorado Springs police

Dec. 21—Colorado Springs police are working to return a stolen vehicle, and the holiday presents found inside, to their rightful owners in time for Christmas after arresting a woman in connection with their theft, according to a news release.

Tiffany Nelson, 34, faces theft and drug possession charges stemming from her arrest, police said.

At about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers identified a stolen Toyota in the 5700 block of North Carefree Circle on the east side of the city, officials said. When they approached the red pickup truck, they found Nelson behind the wheel. The truck had pieces of stolen mail and Christmas packages inside, according to police. Nelson also had unspecified quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Police said the packages, which belong to someone in the Pikes Peak region, will be returned to the owners before Christmas Day. Officials did not say if the vehicle and the presents belonged to the same people.