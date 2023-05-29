Woman arrested after strangling her 3 children, Woodstock police say

A Woodstock woman is behind bars after allegedly strangling her three children.

On April 26, Woodstock Police interviewed Catherine Walker’s three children at the request of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.

Police said that all three children said Walker abused them during these interviews.

After these interviews, police began investigating.

Walker was arrested as a result of this investigation on May 23.

Walker faces three charges of aggravated strangulation and three charges of cruelty to children.

