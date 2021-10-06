Woman arrested for striking individual with vehicle

Oct. 6—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office arrested an Idaho woman on Sunday for allegedly striking an individual with a vehicle during an argument, according to SCSO Captain Chad Niswonger.

At around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a victim was allegedly struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 99 and Pease Road. Chrystal Tyrer, 42, of Filer, Idaho, allegedly struck the victim with her fists prior to the argument and after the victim got out of the vehicle, Tyrer allegedly struck the victim with the vehicle. Tyrer was booked into Sutter County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. She had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara, according to Niswonger.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout. As of late Tuesday, Tyrer remained in custody.