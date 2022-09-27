Woman arrested after string of arsons in southwest Memphis, fire officials say

A woman has been arrested after a series of arsons in southwest Memphis, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

On Monday, arson investigators secured a warrant for Delina “DC” Collier, 22.

She was taken into custody Monday night before 9 p.m. by arson investigators and the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Last week, officials said at least eight fires had been set in the 38109 zip code in a span of three months.

According to MFD, the arsons June 25 at 1305 Longcrest Road, and five more were set within two weeks of each other.

Todd Conklin, the Vice President of the Memphis Fire Association, said the fires appear to have been set at vacant properties.

