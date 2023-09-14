Woman arrested after suspected DUI crash with motorcycle rider

Sep. 13—A 24-year-old Wheatland woman was arrested after a vehicle collision Tuesday night near Wheatland that left a motorcycle rider dead, officials confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday.

According to Wheatland Police Department Chief Brian Wittmer, at about 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, a woman identified as Clara Ann Delong, 24, of Wheatland was driving a Ford pickup truck eastbound on Spenceville Road west of Jasper Lane. At around the same time, a person on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Spenceville Road west of Jasper Lane.

As the motorcycle rider approached the location where Delong's truck was, Delong "made a left turn into a private driveway directly in front" of the Harley-Davidson, Wittmer said. The driver of the Harley-Davidson attempted to apply their brakes, but due to Delong's reported failure to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, her truck collided with the motorcycle.

Wittmer said Delong "fled the collision on foot and was subsequently located a short time later in her residence." Wittmer said officers at the scene of the collision "noticed the signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication" of Delong and arrested her for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead, Wittmer said. Delong was not injured in the collision. Delong was later booked into Yuba County Jail for charges that include vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and hit-and-run.

As of press time Wednesday, Delong was in Yuba County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

The name of the Harley-Davidson rider who died will be released once next of kin is notified, Wittmer said.