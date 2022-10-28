Woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Oct. 28—A 25-year-old Odessa woman was arrested late Tuesday night after her former boyfriend accused her of attacking him with a hammer while he was holding one of their children.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 disturbance call shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday from the 3000 block of Laurel Avenue.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher his former girlfriend, Amida Mimosse, was breaking windows at the house, the report stated. Prior to their arrival, officers were told it sounded as though the caller and suspect were "getting physical."

When an officer arrived, he saw several windows had been broken in the front of the house and a woman came running from the back, yelling "He has a hammer," the report stated.

The officer told the woman, later identified as Mimosse, to stay in front of the house while he went to the backyard, but she got into a Mercedes-Benz and left, the report stated.

Officers interviewed a man at the scene who had scratches and new bruises all over his back, abdomen and legs, according to the report. He was also bleeding from the head and that blood was all over a onesie being worn by the 11-month-old girl he was holding.

The man told officers Mimosse struck him repeatedly with a hammer and with a leveling tool during an argument and while he was holding the baby, the report stated.

He also said he was on the phone with 911 during part of the assault and he and the baby fell to the ground, causing him to drop the phone, the report stated. Mimosse then smashed the phone with the hammer, he said.

According to the report, when Mimosse was found, she admitted to trying to pull the baby and their 3-year-old son away from her former boyfriend, causing them to fall.

Mimosse was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison; two counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony; evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony and interference with an emergency call, a misdemeanor.

Mimosse remained in the Ector County jail Thursday night on surety bonds totaling $62,000.