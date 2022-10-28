Woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Oct. 28—A used car salesman told police he was trying to repossess one of his cars Wednesday afternoon and had a gun pointed at his chest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was flagged down outside a convenience store on North Andrews Highway around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The owner of Pete's Auto Sales told the officer he and an employee used GPS to track down a 2008 Nissan Altima because the woman who bought it, Sally June Somers, 23, was behind on the payments, the report stated.

The man said the pair found the car at the DK convenience store at 2700 North Andrews Highway, but Somers, a Fort Stockton resident, became irate while speaking with him, according to the report.

He told the officers Somers pushed him out of the doorway of the car, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at his chest before driving away, the report stated.

Officers found Somers and the car in the alleyway of the 600 block of North Tom Green using the alleged victim's GPS, the report stated.

Somers admitted to pointing a weapon at the man, but said it was just an air pistol, according to the report.

The officers confirmed the weapon was an air pistol and arrested Somers on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. They also arrested her on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after finding cocaine in the car, the report stated.

Somers remained in the Ector County jail Thursday night on surety bonds totaling $34,000.