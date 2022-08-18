Woman arrested on suspicion of assault

Aug. 17—A 51-year-old woman who told an Ector County Sheriff's Office deputy she'd been assaulted was arrested herself Tuesday.

According to an ECSO report, deputies received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 1000 block of East Schirra and when they arrived Tammara Lyn McClinton said she'd been assaulted by a 61-year-old man, but she didn't have any injuries.

Deputies found and interviewed the man at the home he shares with McClinton on East Glenn.

According to the report, he told deputies McClinton hit him in the face with a pipe and used the pipe to break a porch light and dent a dog dish.

Deputies noticed a fresh knot near

the man's left eye and saw the damaged porch light and dog dish, the report stated.

McClinton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 2 felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. She remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday with a $20,000 surety bond.

Online jail records show McClinton has been arrested several times on suspicion of public intoxication, driving while intoxicated and domestic violence.