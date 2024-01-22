Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting near Yelm

A Roy woman was arrested and booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder involving domestic violence after she shot her on-again, off-again boyfriend on Sunday near Yelm.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before noon Jan. 21 to the scene near Vail Road and Bald Hills Road Southeast. A man in his 50s had reported being shot at his home by the woman.

After the shooting, the woman fled in the man’s vehicle with the gun. Detectives were given a Pierce County address where the woman might have gone. Thurston and Pierce county deputies responded to the address, found the woman and arrested her.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The woman was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder involving domestic violence. The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.