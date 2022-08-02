Woman arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs to jail facility in Adelanto

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Mary Cox, 29, of Victorville was arrested Sunday on suspicion of bringing drugs to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.
Mary Cox, 29, of Victorville was arrested Sunday on suspicion of bringing drugs to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

A Victorville woman with outstanding warrants was arrested on suspicion of bringing drugs to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 12:08 p.m. on Sunday, 29-year-old Mary Cox of Victorville drove to the HDDC to visit an inmate. While checking in, it was discovered that she had two active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest from San Bernardino County

Deputies Altamirano and Tomasello detained Cox for the warrants and suspected she was showing signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The deputies searched Cox's vehicle and found several grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Cox was arrested and booked on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility and for the outstanding warrants. She is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $75,000 bail.

Cox is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, sheriff’s officials reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday, about two months after a 29-year-old man from Adelanto was also arrested for bringing drugs to the same facility operated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to --contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300.

May arrest

Luis Caballer was allegedly high on drugs when he was arrested on May 29 after announcing his intention to bring meth and other drugs to the HDDC, according to SBC Sheriff’s officials.

Caballer walked to the HDDC and buzzed into the intercom system requesting entry to the delivery area of the facility.

Through the intercom, Caballer announced he was making a delivery of drugs. A sheriff’s official then told him to sit on the curb and someone would be there to assist him.

Deputies later questioned and searched Caballer who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

His backpack contained approximately 1.8 pounds of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine with drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Caballer was arrested for bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility and was booked.

