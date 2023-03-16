Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Elizabeth Township

A woman was arrested and two children are in the hospital after a crash in Elizabeth Township on Thursday.

According to the Elizabeth Township police chief, the crash took place in the 800 block of McKeesport Road.

Police took the woman into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics and alcohol.

Two children, ages 8 and 4, were in the car and unsecured at the time of the crash. The 8-year-old was in the passenger seat and struck the front windshield in the crash.

The 4-year-old struck the back of the front passenger seat.

Both children were taken to UPMC Children’s with head injuries. They are listed in stable condition at this time.

Police said the driver was the mother of the children.

Charges are pending.

This is a developing story, check back for updates on-air and online.

