Woman arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 50-year-old man in Goodyear home

Goodyear police arrested a woman suspected of shooting and killing a 50-year-old man near Lower Buckeye Road and Cotton Lane on Tuesday.

Dulcenia Edwards, 48, of Surprise, was arrested in connection to the homicide of Luis Rene Duarte, who was found unresponsive around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police believe Duarte and Edwards had a current or past romantic relationship and a child, according to Lisa Berry, a spokesperson for the Goodyear Police Department.

Before the shooting, officers responded to an argument at the home but a man told them it was only a verbal argument. Berry said the man told officers a woman had already left so officer assistance wasn't needed. It was unclear if the man officers spoke to was Duarte.

Edwards was booked into a Maricopa County Jail on second-degree murder charges and was being held on a $1 million bond.

