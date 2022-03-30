Woman arrested on suspicion of hitting woman with car at QT gas station

Police

A 52-year-old woman was arrested after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said she drove her car into a QuikTrip and struck a woman, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning.

The sheriff's office received calls around 7 a.m. of a car hitting a woman as well as crashing into the side of a QuikTrip gas station in Youngtown, near 113th and Grand Avenues.

According to arrest documents, surveillance footage reviewed by police showed Brenda Bennett, 52, inside the QuikTrip yelling and arguing with an employee.

Bennett was then seen on footage taking a soda from a refrigerated shelf and leaving the store without paying.

After entering and exiting the store a second time, Bennett was seen in the footage getting into her car and pulling out of her parking space in front of the store, court documents state. Another employee was pushing a cart near her car before Bennett began to accelerate forward into the parking space, causing the employee to jump out of the way.

Bennett continued forward, hitting the side of the building while also hitting and pinning a woman in between the car and the building.

The woman sustained serious physical injuries, including fractures to her pelvis and legs, according to court documents. Both the victim and Bennett were taken to a hospital.

According to the arrest record, Bennett had initially called 911 to report someone had stabbed her, but upon inspection, police determined she was not stabbed.

After being released from the hospital, Bennett was interviewed then arrested.

She has been charged with one count of assault-touched to injure, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, one count of aggravated assault resulting in physical injury, one count of shoplifting and one count of criminal damage.

Bennett is being held at the Lower Buckeye Jail, with bail set at $100,000. A court hearing is scheduled for April 4.

