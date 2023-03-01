Woman arrested on suspicion of involvement in shooting, Jamestown chief of police says

Mar. 1—JAMESTOWN — A woman involved in a shooting was arrested Wednesday morning, March 1, in northeast Jamestown, according to Scott Edinger, chief of police for the Jamestown Police Department.

The woman, who was not identified, was arrested for reckless endangerment, a Class C felony, Edinger said. He said additional charges are likely.

Edinger said the Jamestown Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Jamestown. On arrival, officers came into contact with a man who had a gunshot wound to the arm, he said.

The man was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center with the help of the city of Jamestown's maintenance crews and snow-removal equipment.

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating the incident.