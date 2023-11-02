Woman arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted robbery, conspiracy in Turlock.

A San Jose woman is accused of luring a man she met online into a trap to rob him with the aid of an accomplice, who then shot out the victim’s home windows with an automatic rifle, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Kaitlyn Marie Owen, 31, was arrested near San Jose on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted robbery and conspiracy. She was transferred to Turlock on Sunday for booking.

Officers initially responded to an in-progress weapons call at a residence on the 200 block of Starr Avenue on Oct. 2. They interviewed the residents and noted the windows had been shot out, said Dominique Sanchez, a Police Department spokeswoman.

A few days later, the man’s father called police to report that his son had divulged more details.

The man reportedly had met Owen online and went to meet her at a public place. When he arrived, he was greeted by Owen and an “unknown adult man.” They demanded money, but he didn’t have any on him. Owen and her accomplice demanded the man enter their vehicle so he could go home and retrieve money, the Police Department reported.

When they got to his home, he ran inside and locked the door. Owen’s accomplice responded by shooting rounds into the door and the windows of the residence and then fled, with Owen acting as the getaway driver, said Sanchez.

Owen is at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center after being transferred from the Elmwood Correctional Facility. Bail is set at $1.15 million.

No other arrests have been made in the case and police continue to seek leads about the gunman. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Police Department tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.