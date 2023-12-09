Woman arrested on suspicion of killing her husband in Phoenix

Phoenix police car

A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband on Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a home near 4700 N. 39th Drive regarding an injured person, Phoenix police said in a news release.

Police said when officers arrived, they found 89-year-old Harold Hostetler with serious injuries and that he died on the scene.

Police said his wife, Lawanda Hostetler, 52, left the residence before police arrived and later returned and was detained. She was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the news release.

Additional details about what led up to the murder are part of an active investigation, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Lawanda Hostetler arrested on suspicion of killing husband in Phoenix