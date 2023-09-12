Woman arrested on suspicion of mailing drug-laced letter to county jail

SAN DIEGO — A North County woman suspected of mailing a drug-laced letter to a county jail was arrested last week, authorities said.

On Aug. 23, the Sheriff’s Mail Processing Center intercepted a letter that had the appearance of being soaked in an unknown liquid that had already dried, Sgt. Aaron Brooke with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Monday.

The letter, which was intended for an individual in a detention facility, tested positive for liquid methamphetamine and then seized as evidence, per law enforcement.

How to see wolves in San Diego County this fall

Misty Vantine, 45, was arrested Friday in the parking lot of the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found inside of her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

Vantine was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail, trying to sell a controlled substance to an individual in custody and conspiracy to commit a crime, Brooke said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.